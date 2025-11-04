In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 MT, Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 16.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.7 GX 7 STR. Venue N Line [2022-2025]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Venue N Line [2022-2025] vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Venue n line [2022-2025]
|Innova crysta [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 12.15 Lakhs
|₹ 16.26 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.2 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|2694 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 5 Gears
|Cylinders
|3
|4