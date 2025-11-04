Venue N Line [2022-2025] vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Venue n line [2022-2025] Innova crysta [2020-2023] Brand Hyundai Toyota Price ₹ 12.15 Lakhs ₹ 16.26 Lakhs Mileage 20.2 kmpl - Engine Capacity 998 cc 2694 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 5 Gears Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 MT, Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 16.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.7 GX 7 STR. Venue N Line [2022-2025]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.