Venue N Line [2022-2025] vs Safari [2021-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Venue n line [2022-2025] Safari [2021-2023] Brand Hyundai Tata Price ₹ 12.15 Lakhs ₹ 14.99 Lakhs Mileage 20.2 kmpl 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 1956 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 MT, Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Venue N Line [2022-2025]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.