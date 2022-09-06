Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsVenue N Line vs Safari [2021-2023]

Hyundai Venue N Line vs Tata Safari [2021-2023]

In 2023 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue N Line and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
Venue N Line
Hyundai Venue N Line
N6 DCT
₹12.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Safari [2021-2023]
Tata Safari [2021-2023]
XE
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDi2.0 L Kryotec
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents on Pillars
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
YesNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,01,73617,67,524
Ex-Showroom Price
12,16,00014,99,400
RTO
1,33,6001,94,375
Insurance
51,63673,249
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,12837,990

Trending cars

View allPopular Cars