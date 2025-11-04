Venue N Line [2022-2025] vs Punch EV [2024-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Venue n line [2022-2025] Punch ev [2024-2026] Brand Hyundai Tata Price ₹ 12.15 Lakhs ₹ 9.99 Lakhs Range - 315-421 km/charge Mileage 20.2 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 25 kWh Engine Capacity 998 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 3 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 MT and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Smart 3.3. Venue N Line [2022-2025]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Punch EV [2024-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.