In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue N Line and Tata Punch CNG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Hyundai Venue N Line Price starts at Rs 12.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N6 DCT, Tata Punch CNG Price starts at Rs 7.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Pure iCNG.
Venue N Line: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage.
Punch CNG: 1199 cc engine, 26.99 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
