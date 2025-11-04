Venue N Line [2022-2025] vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Venue n line [2022-2025] nexon ev prime Brand Hyundai Tata Price ₹ 12.15 Lakhs ₹ 14.99 Lakhs Range - 312 km/charge Mileage 20.2 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 30.2 kwh Engine Capacity 998 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 9 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 MT and Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Venue N Line [2022-2025]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.