Venue N Line [2022-2025] vs Nexon EV Max Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Venue n line [2022-2025] Nexon ev max Brand Hyundai Tata Price ₹ 12.15 Lakhs ₹ 17.74 Lakhs Range - 453 km/charge Mileage 20.2 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 40.5 kwh Engine Capacity 998 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 15 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] and Tata Nexon EV Max, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 MT and Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW. Venue N Line [2022-2025]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.