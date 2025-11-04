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HomeCompare CarsVenue N Line [2022-2025] vs Nexon EV

Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] vs Tata Nexon EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] and Tata Nexon EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 MT and Tata Nexon EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range. Venue N Line [2022-2025]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Venue N Line [2022-2025] vs Nexon EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Venue n line [2022-2025] Nexon ev
BrandHyundaiTata
Price₹ 12.15 Lakhs₹ 12.49 Lakhs
Range-325-465 km/charge
Mileage20.2 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-30 kWh
Engine Capacity998 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-4 Hours 20 Minutes (7.2 kW AC Charger)

Filters
Venue N Line [2022-2025]
Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025]
N6 MT
₹12.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
Creative Plus Medium Range
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Gear Shifter
Sun Roof Moon Roof
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDi-
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic, Paddle Shift
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWD-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with coil springIndependent MacPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam axle with coil springTwist beam with dual path Strut
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16215 / 60 R16
Bootspace
311 litres350 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres-
Length
3995 mm3994 mm
Wheelbase
2500 mm2498 mm
Height
1617 mm1616 mm
Width
1770 mm1811 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
11
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalTFT
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
Cladding - Body Coloured-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Scuff Plates
No-
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
YesNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Headlights
HalogenLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Daytime Running Lights
NoHalogen
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited125000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable8
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
64
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
8 inch7 inch
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatheretteFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Interior Colours
Black and Greige-
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,00,26013,13,357
Ex-Showroom Price
12,14,70012,49,000
RTO
1,33,47012,000
Insurance
51,59051,857
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,09728,229
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sportier looksDriver-centric updatesTwo-way dash cam

Cons

Updates largely cosmeticNo MT or iMT

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