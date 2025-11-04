Venue N Line [2022-2025] vs Nexon [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Venue n line [2022-2025] Nexon [2020-2023] Brand Hyundai Tata Price ₹ 12.15 Lakhs ₹ 7 Lakhs Mileage 20.2 kmpl 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] and Tata Nexon [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 MT, Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Venue N Line [2022-2025]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Nexon [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.