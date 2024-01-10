Saved Articles

Hyundai Venue N Line vs Tata Altroz CNG

In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue N Line and Tata Altroz CNG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Venue N Line
Hyundai Venue N Line
N6 DCT
₹12.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Altroz CNG
Tata Altroz CNG
XE
₹7.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDi1.2 L CNG
Fuel Type
PetrolCNG
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm72 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm103 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
YesNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
11
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,01,7368,52,048
Ex-Showroom Price
12,16,0007,55,400
RTO
1,33,60054,324
Insurance
51,63641,824
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,12818,313

