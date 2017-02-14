|Engine
|998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Engine Type
|1.0 l Turbo GDi
|1.0 TSI Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|118 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|114 bhp
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|172 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|178 nm
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Transmission
|Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|-
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Turbocharged
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|-
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|-
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|-
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Front & Rear
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|-
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|-
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹14,01,736
|₹12,21,246
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹12,16,000
|₹10,69,000
|RTO
|₹1,33,600
|₹1,13,230
|Insurance
|₹51,636
|₹38,516
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹30,128
|₹26,249