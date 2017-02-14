HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsVenue N Line vs Slavia

Hyundai Venue N Line vs Skoda Slavia

Filters
Venue N Line
Hyundai Venue N Line
N6 DCT
₹12.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Slavia
Skoda Slavia
Active 1.0L TSI MT
₹10.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDi1.0 TSI Petrol
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm114 bhp
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm178 nm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Heater
Yes-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,01,73612,21,246
Ex-Showroom Price
12,16,00010,69,000
RTO
1,33,6001,13,230
Insurance
51,63638,516
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,12826,249
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

Trending cars

Find more
Trending Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Lexus RX
Lexus RX
95.8 Lakhs - 1.18 Cr*
Check Latest Offers
Lamborghini Urus S
Lamborghini Urus S
4.18 Cr* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
3.3 Cr* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna
10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
19.13 - 19.99 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna
10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
19.13 - 19.99 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
7 - 13.24 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross
10 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
10 - 14 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
7 - 11 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Nissan X-Trail
Nissan X-Trail
26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Tata Avinya
Tata Avinya
30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Honda WR-V 2023
Honda WR-V 2023
8 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details