Venue N Line [2022-2025] vs Rapid TSI Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Venue n line [2022-2025] Rapid tsi Brand Hyundai Skoda Price ₹ 12.15 Lakhs ₹ 7.79 Lakhs Mileage 20.2 kmpl 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 MT, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. Venue N Line [2022-2025]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.