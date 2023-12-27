In 2023 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue N Line and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Hyundai Venue N Line Price starts at Rs 12.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N6 DCT, Renault Triber Price starts at Rs 6.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for RXL EASY-R AMT.
Venue N Line: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage.
Triber: 999 cc engine, 18.29 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
