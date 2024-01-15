In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue N Line and Nissan Magnite, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Hyundai Venue N Line Price starts at Rs 12.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N6 DCT, Nissan Magnite Price starts at Rs 6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE.
Venue N Line: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage.
Magnite: 999 cc engine, 18.75 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
