Hyundai Venue N Line vs Nissan Magnite

In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue N Line and Nissan Magnite, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Venue N Line
Hyundai Venue N Line
N6 DCT
₹12.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Magnite
Nissan Magnite
XE
₹6.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDi1.0L B4D
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
YesNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
11
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,01,7366,70,053
Ex-Showroom Price
12,16,0005,99,900
RTO
1,33,60035,426
Insurance
51,63634,227
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,12814,402

