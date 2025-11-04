In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] and MG Hector Plus [2023-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 MT, MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Style 2.0 Diesel 6 STR. Venue N Line [2022-2025]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Hector Plus [2023-2025]: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Venue N Line [2022-2025] vs Hector Plus [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Venue n line [2022-2025]
|Hector plus [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Hyundai
|MG
|Price
|₹ 12.15 Lakhs
|₹ 17.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.2 kmpl
|12.34 to 15.58 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1451 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4