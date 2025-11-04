Venue N Line [2022-2025] vs Hector Plus [2023-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Venue n line [2022-2025] Hector plus [2023-2025] Brand Hyundai MG Price ₹ 12.15 Lakhs ₹ 17.5 Lakhs Mileage 20.2 kmpl 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 1451 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] and MG Hector Plus [2023-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 MT, MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Style 2.0 Diesel 6 STR. Venue N Line [2022-2025]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Hector Plus [2023-2025]: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.