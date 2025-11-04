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HomeCompare CarsVenue N Line [2022-2025] vs Hector Plus [2023-2025]

Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] vs MG Hector Plus [2023-2025]

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] and MG Hector Plus [2023-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 MT, MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Style 2.0 Diesel 6 STR. Venue N Line [2022-2025]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Hector Plus [2023-2025]: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Venue N Line [2022-2025] vs Hector Plus [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Venue n line [2022-2025] Hector plus [2023-2025]
BrandHyundaiMG
Price₹ 12.15 Lakhs₹ 17.5 Lakhs
Mileage20.2 kmpl12.34 to 15.58 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1451 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
Venue N Line [2022-2025]
Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025]
N6 MT
₹12.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Hector Plus [2023-2025]
MG Hector Plus [2023-2025]
Style 2.0 Diesel 6 STR
₹17.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Right Side
Dashboard
Front Right Side
Rear View
Left Side View
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Right Side View
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Specification
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDi2.0L Turbocharged Intercooled
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16215 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with coil springMacpherson Strut + Coil Springs
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam axle with coil springBeam Assemble + Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16215 / 55 R18
Bootspace
311 litres155 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person6 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres60 litres
Length
3995 mm4699 mm
Wheelbase
2500 mm2750 mm
Height
1617 mm1760 mm
Width
1770 mm1835 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoYes
Rub - Strips
NoChrome Inserts
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body ColouredCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustablePanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
DriverAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
NoMetallic
One Touch - Up
DriverDriver
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Cornering Headlights
YesPassive
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Headlights
HalogenLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
35
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
68
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
8 inch14 inch
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)4 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatheretteLeatherette
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Interior Colours
Black and GreigeArgil Brown & Black
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,00,26020,60,055
Ex-Showroom Price
12,14,70017,49,800
RTO
1,33,4702,30,255
Insurance
51,59079,500
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,09744,278
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sportier looksDriver-centric updatesTwo-way dash cam

Cons

Updates largely cosmeticNo MT or iMT

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