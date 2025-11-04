Venue N Line [2022-2025] vs Vitara Brezza Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Venue n line [2022-2025] Vitara brezza Brand Hyundai Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 12.15 Lakhs ₹ 7.61 Lakhs Mileage 20.2 kmpl 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 MT, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. Venue N Line [2022-2025]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.