HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsVenue N Line vs Swift [2021-2024]

Hyundai Venue N Line vs Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue N Line and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue N Line Price starts at Rs. 12.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N6 DCT, Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. Venue N Line: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Venue N Line vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Venue n line Swift [2021-2024]
BrandHyundaiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 12.16 Lakhs₹ 5.99 Lakhs
Mileage20.2 kmpl22.38 to 30.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1197 cc
TransmissionAutomatic (DCT)Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
Venue N Line
Hyundai Venue N Line
N6 DCT
₹12.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Swift [2021-2024]
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]
Lxi
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDi1.2L Dual Jet
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle with Coil SpringTorsion Beam
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16165 / 80 R14
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16165 / 80 R14
Width
1770 mm1735
Length
3995 mm3845
Height
1617 mm1530
Wheelbase
2500 mm2450
Doors
5 Doors5
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
311 litres268
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres37
Features
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
YesNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Average Speed
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Shift Indicator
YesDynamic
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Seat Adjustment
4 wayNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,01,7366,61,575
Ex-Showroom Price
12,16,0005,99,450
RTO
1,33,60028,808
Insurance
51,63632,817
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,12814,219
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons
Pros
Sportier looksDriver-centric updatesTwo-way dash cam
Cons
Updates largely cosmeticNo MT or iMT

Swift [2021-2024] Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]null | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Tata Punchnull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic6 - 10.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Swift [2021-2024] vs Punch
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]null | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Dzirenull | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic6.51 - 9.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Swift [2021-2024] vs Dzire

Trending cars

  • Mahindra XUV 3XO

    • Mahindra XUV 3XO

    ₹7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Kia Seltos

    • Kia Seltos

    ₹10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
  • Mahindra XUV700

    • Mahindra XUV700

    ₹13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
  • Toyota Fortuner

    • Toyota Fortuner

    ₹33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z uses the same engine as the previous generation KTM 390 Duke.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: 5 things to know
    8 Jun 2024
    The congestion pricing system, which was set to start in a few weeks, was going to be used to help pay for major repairs to the city's subway system. The governor said that the price, which would have been over $16 for cars, would place a financial burden on New Yorkers and local businesses at a time when the city hasn't fully recovered from the pandemic.
    New York indefinitely halts London-like congestion pricing on ICE cars
    8 Jun 2024
    The Nissan Hyper Force Concept dons a radical design to preview a new GT-R that is due in 2028.
    Nissan's electrified future: Solid-State Battery powered GT-R on the horizon?
    9 Jun 2024
    The Magnite is the only vehicle that Nissan is currently selling in India.
    Nissan Magnite gets benefits of up to 1.35 lakh. Check details
    8 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024
    Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
    9 May 2024
    Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
    16 May 2024
    The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a new Z Series petrol engine which replaces the old K Series unit. The new engine, now less powerful, promises to offer improved fuel efficiency.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons explained
    6 Jun 2024
    View all
     