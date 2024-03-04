In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue N Line and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Hyundai Venue N Line Price starts at Rs. 12.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N6 DCT, Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price starts at Rs. 5.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2 MT.
Venue N Line: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage.
Ignis: 1197 cc engine, 20.8 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Venue N Line vs Ignis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Venue n line
|Ignis
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 12.16 Lakhs
|₹ 5.84 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.2 kmpl
|20.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic (DCT)
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4