Hyundai Venue N Line vs Maruti Suzuki Ignis

In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue N Line and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Venue N Line vs Ignis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Venue n line Ignis
BrandHyundaiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 12.16 Lakhs₹ 5.84 Lakhs
Mileage20.2 kmpl20.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1197 cc
TransmissionAutomatic (DCT)Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34
Venue N Line
Hyundai Venue N Line
N6 DCT
₹12.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Sigma 1.2 MT
₹5.84 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDi1.2L VVT
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
YesNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,01,7366,42,026
Ex-Showroom Price
12,16,0005,84,000
RTO
1,33,60028,190
Insurance
51,63629,336
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,12813,799
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sportier looksDriver-centric updatesTwo-way dash cam

Cons

Updates largely cosmeticNo MT or iMT

