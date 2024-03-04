In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue N Line and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue N Line and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue N Line Price starts at Rs. 12.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N6 DCT, Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price starts at Rs. 5.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2 MT. Venue N Line: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Ignis: 1197 cc engine, 20.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Venue N Line vs Ignis Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Venue n line Ignis Brand Hyundai Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 12.16 Lakhs ₹ 5.84 Lakhs Mileage 20.2 kmpl 20.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 1197 cc Transmission Automatic (DCT) Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4