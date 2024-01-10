In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue N Line and Maruti Suzuki Fronx, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue N Line and Maruti Suzuki Fronx, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue N Line Price starts at Rs 12.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N6 DCT, Maruti Suzuki Fronx Price starts at Rs 7.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2L MT. Venue N Line: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Fronx: 1197 cc engine, 21.79 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less