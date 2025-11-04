Venue N Line [2022-2025] vs Baleno [2019-2022] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Venue n line [2022-2025] Baleno [2019-2022] Brand Hyundai Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 12.15 Lakhs ₹ 5.58 Lakhs Mileage 20.2 kmpl 21.01 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] and Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 MT, Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 5.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma. Venue N Line [2022-2025]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Baleno [2019-2022]: 1197 cc engine, 21.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.