|Engine
|998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Engine Type
|1.0 l Turbo GDi
|2.0 Turbo Petrol With Direct Injection (TGDi)
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|118 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|197 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|172 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|380 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Transmission
|Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Turbocharged
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|Co-Driver Only
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|-
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|Yes
|On-Road Price
|₹14,01,736
|₹14,66,017
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹12,16,000
|₹12,49,000
|RTO
|₹1,33,600
|₹1,36,900
|Insurance
|₹51,636
|₹79,617
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹30,128
|₹31,510