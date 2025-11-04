Venue N Line [2022-2025] vs XUV500 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Venue n line [2022-2025] Xuv500 Brand Hyundai Mahindra Price ₹ 12.15 Lakhs ₹ 13.15 Lakhs Mileage 20.2 kmpl 15.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 2179 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] and Mahindra XUV500, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 MT, Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5. Venue N Line [2022-2025]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.