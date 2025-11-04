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HomeCompare CarsVenue N Line [2022-2025] vs XUV 400 EV

Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] vs Mahindra XUV 400 EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] and Mahindra XUV 400 EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 MT and Mahindra XUV 400 EV Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EC Pro 34.5 kWh. Venue N Line [2022-2025]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. XUV 400 EV gets a battery pack of up to 34.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Venue N Line [2022-2025] vs XUV 400 EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Venue n line [2022-2025] Xuv 400 ev
BrandHyundaiMahindra
Price₹ 12.15 Lakhs₹ 15.49 Lakhs
Range-375-456 km/charge
Mileage20.2 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-34.5 kWh
Engine Capacity998 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-6 Hours 30 Minutes(7.2 kW Ac Charger)

Filters
Venue N Line [2022-2025]
Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025]
N6 MT
₹12.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XUV 400 EV
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
EC Pro 34.5 kWh
₹15.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Right Side
Airbags
Dashboard
Front Right Side
Headlight
Rear View
Grille
Gear Shifter
Sun Roof Moon Roof
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDi-
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm310 Nm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm148 bhp
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with coil springMacPherson Strut with anti-roll bar
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam axle with coil springTwist beam suspension with coil spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16205 / 65 R16
Bootspace
311 litres368 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres-
Length
3995 mm4200 mm
Wheelbase
2500 mm2600 mm
Height
1617 mm1634 mm
Width
1770 mm1821 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessYes
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body ColouredNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Scuff Plates
NoOptional
One Touch - Up
DriverDriver
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseRemote Operated
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
YesNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearCentre
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable8
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
6No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
USB Compatibility
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
Voice Command
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Global NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatheretteFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Interior Colours
Black and GreigeBlack
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,00,26016,34,843
Ex-Showroom Price
12,14,70015,49,000
RTO
1,33,47016,000
Insurance
51,59069,343
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,09735,139
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sportier looksDriver-centric updatesTwo-way dash cam

Cons

Updates largely cosmeticNo MT or iMT

XUV 400 EV Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Mahindra XUV 400 EVundefined | Electric | Automatic₹15.49 - 17.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Tata Tigor EVundefined | Electric | Automatic₹12.49 - 13.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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