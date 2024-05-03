In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] and Mahindra XUV300, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 MT, Mahindra XUV300 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W2 1.2 Petrol. Venue N Line [2022-2025]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. XUV300: 1197 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Venue N Line [2022-2025] vs XUV300 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Venue n line [2022-2025]
|Xuv300
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 12.15 Lakhs
|₹ 7.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.2 kmpl
|17.0 to 20.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3