In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] and Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 MT, Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E). Venue N Line [2022-2025]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Venue N Line [2022-2025] vs Scorpio N [2022-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Venue n line [2022-2025]
|Scorpio n [2022-2026]
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 12.15 Lakhs
|₹ 13.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.2 kmpl
|12.12 to 15.94 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4