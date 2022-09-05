|Engine
|998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Engine Type
|1.0 l Turbo GDi
|1.5L Turbocharged I4
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|118 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|121 bhp @ 3500 rpm
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|172 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|300 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Transmission
|Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Turbocharged
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Manual)
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|Co-Driver Only
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|No
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|No
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|No
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹14,01,736
|₹14,46,278
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹12,16,000
|₹12,42,157
|RTO
|₹1,33,600
|₹1,60,100
|Insurance
|₹51,636
|₹43,521
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹30,128
|₹31,086