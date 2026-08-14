Venue N Line [2022-2025] vs KUV100 NXT Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Venue n line [2022-2025] Kuv100 nxt Brand Hyundai Mahindra Price ₹ 12.15 Lakhs ₹ 5.66 Lakhs Mileage 20.2 kmpl 18.15 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 1198 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] and Mahindra KUV100 NXT, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 MT, Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR. Venue N Line [2022-2025]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.