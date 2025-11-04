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HomeCompare CarsVenue N Line [2022-2025] vs Bolero

Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] vs Mahindra Bolero

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] and Mahindra Bolero, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 MT, Mahindra Bolero Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B4. Venue N Line [2022-2025]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Bolero: 1493 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Venue N Line [2022-2025] vs Bolero Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Venue n line [2022-2025] Bolero
BrandHyundaiMahindra
Price₹ 12.15 Lakhs₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Mileage20.2 kmpl16 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1493 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual
Cylinders33

Filters
Venue N Line [2022-2025]
Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025]
N6 MT
₹12.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
B4
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDimHawk75
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm210 Nm @ 1600-2200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm75 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16215 / 75 R15
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with coil springIFS coil spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam axle with coil springRigid leaf spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16215 / 75 R15
Bootspace
311 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres60 litres
Length
3995 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2500 mm2680 mm
Height
1617 mm1880 mm
Width
1770 mm1745 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlFan speed control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Clock
DigitalNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
KeylessNo
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoBlack
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
Cladding - Body ColouredNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableExternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
SilverBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Scuff Plates
NoNo
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseKey
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
YesNo
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
6-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
USB Compatibility
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Touch Screen Size
8 inchNo
Voice Command
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatheretteVinyl
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Interior Colours
Black and Greige-
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,00,2609,18,933
Ex-Showroom Price
12,14,7007,99,500
RTO
1,33,47079,286
Insurance
51,59039,647
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,09719,751
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sportier looksDriver-centric updatesTwo-way dash cam

Cons

Updates largely cosmeticNo MT or iMT

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