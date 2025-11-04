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HomeCompare CarsVenue N Line [2022-2025] vs D-Max

Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] vs Isuzu D-Max

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] and Isuzu D-Max, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 MT, Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis. Venue N Line [2022-2025]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Venue N Line [2022-2025] vs D-Max Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Venue n line [2022-2025] D-max
BrandHyundaiIsuzu
Price₹ 12.15 Lakhs₹ 10.55 Lakhs
Mileage20.2 kmpl12.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc2499 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual
Cylinders3-

Filters
Venue N Line [2022-2025]
Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025]
N6 MT
₹12.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Dashboard
Headlight
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Right Side View
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Specification
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDiVGT Intercooled Diesel
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS VI 2.0
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2499 cc,4 Cylinder
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16205 R16C
Wheels
Alloy Wheels16 Inch
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with coil springDouble Wishbone, Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam axle with coil springSemi-Elliptic Leaf Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16205 R16C
Bootspace
311 litres1495 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows-
Seating Capacity
5 Person2 Person
Doors
5 Doors2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres55 litres
Length
3995 mm5375 mm
Wheelbase
2500 mm2600 mm
Height
1617 mm1800 mm
Width
1770 mm1860 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Heater
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
Keyless-
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Body Coloured-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Scuff Plates
No-
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
Yes-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Tail Lights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
6-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes-
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
Yes-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)Yes
Split Rear Seat
No-
Interior Colours
Black and Greige-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)Yes
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,00,26012,57,164
Ex-Showroom Price
12,14,70010,54,900
RTO
1,33,4701,31,862
Insurance
51,59069,902
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,09727,021
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sportier looksDriver-centric updatesTwo-way dash cam

Cons

Updates largely cosmeticNo MT or iMT

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