In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] and Hyundai Verna [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 MT, Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 VTVT. Venue N Line [2022-2025]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Verna [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 17.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Venue N Line [2022-2025] vs Verna [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Venue n line [2022-2025]
|Verna [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 12.15 Lakhs
|₹ 9.11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.2 kmpl
|17.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4