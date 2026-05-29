In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue and Volkswagen Virtus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue Price starts at Rs. 8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT, Volkswagen Virtus Price starts at Rs. 10.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT. Venue: 998 cc engine, 18.5 to 20.99 kmpl mileage. Virtus: 999 cc engine, 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Venue vs Virtus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Venue
|Virtus
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 8 Lakhs
|₹ 10.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.5 to 20.99 kmpl
|18.45 to 20.66 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3