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Hyundai Venue vs Volkswagen Taigun

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue Price starts at Rs. 8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT, Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. Venue: 998 cc engine, 18.5 to 20.99 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Venue vs Taigun Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Venue Taigun
BrandHyundaiVolkswagen
Price₹ 8 Lakhs₹ 11 Lakhs
Mileage18.5 to 20.99 kmpl18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders4-

Filters
Venue
Hyundai Venue
HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT
₹8 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual
₹11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai Venue Visual Comparison

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Front View
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Specification
Engine Type
Kappa 1.2-litre MPi1.0L TSI
Driving Range
812.25 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114.7 Nm @ 4200 rpm178Nm@1850-4000rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual
Mileage (ARAI)
18.5 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm114bhp@5000-5500rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS VI 2.0
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15205/60 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Electric
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springMacPherson Strut suspension
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil springRear twist beam
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15205/60 R16
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows-
Bootspace
375 litres385 Litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres50 Litres
Ground Clearance
195 mm-
Length
3995 mm1760 mm
Wheelbase
2520 mm2651 mm
Height
1665 mm1612 mm
Width
1800 mm4221 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoYes
Air Conditioner
ManualAir Conditioner (•Automatic Climate Control • Single Zone Front-row AC zone • Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control• Blower Rear AC zone• Rear AC vents )
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed control-
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
Digital-
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
TFTDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable-
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoRear Sequential
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
No-
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Cornering Headlights
NoStatic
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming), AUX Compatibility
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (•Driver •Front Passenger •2 Curtain •Driver Side •Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
ADAS
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)8 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) •Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) •Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) •Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual) )
Ventilated Seats
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) )
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,08,85412,60,490
Ex-Showroom Price
7,99,90010,99,900
RTO
64,9931,20,620
Insurance
43,46139,470
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
19,53427,092
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Handsome European StylingPowerful EnginesWell-Balanced Ride Quality

Cons

No ADAS FunctionalityNo 360-Degree CameraComparatively Smaller Boot

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