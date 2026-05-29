In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue Price starts at Rs. 8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT, Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. Venue: 998 cc engine, 18.5 to 20.99 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Venue vs Taigun Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Venue
|Taigun
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 8 Lakhs
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.5 to 20.99 kmpl
|18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|-