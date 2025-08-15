In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue Price starts at Rs. 8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price starts at Rs. 7.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol MT. Venue: 998 cc engine, 18.5 to 20.99 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Taisor: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Venue vs Urban Cruiser Taisor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Venue
|Urban cruiser taisor
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 8 Lakhs
|₹ 7.76 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.5 to 20.99 kmpl
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4