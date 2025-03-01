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Hyundai Venue vs Toyota Rumion

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue Price starts at Rs. 8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Venue: 998 cc engine, 18.5 to 20.99 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Venue vs Rumion Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Venue Rumion
BrandHyundaiToyota
Price₹ 8 Lakhs₹ 9.79 Lakhs
Mileage18.5 to 20.99 kmpl20.11 to 26.11 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Venue
Hyundai Venue
HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT
₹8 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Rumion
Toyota Rumion
E
₹9.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai Venue Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Taillight
Grille
Steering Wheel
Front Right Side
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Specification
Engine Type
Kappa 1.2-litre MPi-
Driving Range
812.25 km923 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114.7 Nm @ 4200 rpm139 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.5 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springMacpherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil springTorsion Beam & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15185 / 65 R15
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Bootspace
375 litres-
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres45 litres
Ground Clearance
195 mm-
Length
3995 mm4460 mm
Wheelbase
2520 mm2740 mm
Height
1665 mm1690 mm
Width
1800 mm1735 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
ManualManual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents on Roof)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed control-
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
TFTAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch up/down
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Third Row Cup Holders
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch-
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
NoNo
ADAS
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back)-
Seat Upholstery
Fabric-
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Split Rear Seat
No60:40:00
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,08,85411,11,739
Ex-Showroom Price
7,99,9009,79,000
RTO
64,99381,160
Insurance
43,46151,579
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
19,53423,895
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious cabinReliable drive qualityFrugal fuel sipper

Cons

Uninspiring looksPlain cabinMore expensive than Ertiga

Rumion Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Rumionundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹9.55 - 13.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Ertigaundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹8.8 - 12.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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