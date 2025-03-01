In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue Price starts at Rs. 8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Venue: 998 cc engine, 18.5 to 20.99 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Venue vs Rumion Comparison