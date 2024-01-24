In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Venue and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue Price starts at Rs. 8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT and Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. Venue: 998 cc engine, 18.5 to 20.99 kmpl mileage. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Venue vs Tigor EV Comparison