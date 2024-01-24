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Hyundai Venue vs Tata Tigor EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Venue and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue Price starts at Rs. 8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT and Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. Venue: 998 cc engine, 18.5 to 20.99 kmpl mileage. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Venue vs Tigor EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Venue Tigor ev
BrandHyundaiTata
Price₹ 8 Lakhs₹ 12.49 Lakhs
Range-315 km/charge
Mileage18.5 to 20.99 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-26 kWh
Engine Capacity998 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)

Filters
Venue
Hyundai Venue
HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT
₹8 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV
XE
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai Venue Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Engine Type
Kappa 1.2-litre MPiPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motort
Driving Range
812.25 km315 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114.7 Nm @ 4200 rpm170 Nm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
18.5 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm74 bhp
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15175 / 65 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springIndependent MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil springTwist Beam with Dual Path Strut
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15175 / 65 R14
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
375 litres316 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres-
Ground Clearance
195 mm172 mm
Length
3995 mm3993 mm
Wheelbase
2520 mm2450 mm
Height
1665 mm1532 mm
Width
1800 mm1677 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed controlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
TFTDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
KeylessNo
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited125000
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingNo
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch-
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Voice Command
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
ADAS
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoYes
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,08,85412,95,431
Ex-Showroom Price
7,99,90012,49,000
RTO
64,99310,730
Insurance
43,46135,201
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
19,53427,843
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable, for an EVRespectable rangeDecent road presence

Cons

Could have done with major styling updates to distinguish from TigorCabin quality has room for improvements

Tigor EV Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Tata Tigor EVundefined | Electric | Automatic₹12.49 - 13.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Mahindra XUV 400 EVundefined | Electric | Automatic₹15.49 - 17.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tigor EV vs XUV 400 EV

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