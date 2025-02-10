In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue and Tata Tigor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue Price starts at Rs. 8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT, Tata Tigor Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XM. Venue: 998 cc engine, 18.5 to 20.99 kmpl mileage. Tigor: 1199 cc engine, 19.2 to 26.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Venue vs Tigor Comparison