In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Venue and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue Price starts at Rs. 8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range. Venue: 998 cc engine, 18.5 to 20.99 kmpl mileage. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Venue vs Tiago EV [2022-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Venue
|Tiago ev [2022-2026]
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 8 Lakhs
|₹ 7.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|250-315 km/charge
|Mileage
|18.5 to 20.99 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|19.2 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)