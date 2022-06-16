HT Auto
Venue
Hyundai Venue
E 1.2 Petrol
₹7.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
XE
₹7.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Engine Type
1.2 Kappa1.2L Turbocharged Revotron
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113.8 Nm @ 4000 rpm170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
17.52 kmpl17.4
Driving Range
789 Km765.6
Drivertrain
FWD-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
--
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
Yes-
Keyless Start/Button Start
No-
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
11
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,49,5258,19,151
Ex-Showroom Price
7,53,1007,28,900
RTO
54,18657,973
Insurance
41,73931,778
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,25917,606

