In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue and Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue Price starts at Rs. 8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT, Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Venue: 998 cc engine, 18.5 to 20.99 kmpl mileage. Altroz CNG [2023-2025]: 1199 cc engine, 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Venue vs Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Venue
|Altroz cng [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 8 Lakhs
|₹ 7.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.5 to 20.99 kmpl
|26.2 to 26.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|3