Hyundai Venue vs Renault Triber

Venue
Hyundai Venue
E 1.2 Petrol
₹7.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Triber
Renault Triber
RXE
₹5.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
1.2 Kappa1.0 Litre Energy Engine
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113.8 Nm @ 4000 rpm96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
17.52 kmpl19
Driving Range
789 Km760
Drivertrain
FWD-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
-No Fan Speed Control
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
No-
Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
Yes-
Keyless Start/Button Start
No-
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
12V Power Outlets
11
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,49,5257,18,562
Ex-Showroom Price
7,53,1006,33,500
RTO
54,18653,345
Insurance
41,73931,217
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,25915,444
Expert Reviews
Verdict

2022 Hyundai Venue review in pics
Latest Offers
Delhi
On Renault Triber:- Cash Discount upto Rs. 10,000 ...
Applicable on triberrxl & 6 more variants
Expiring on 1 May
View Offer
On Renault Triber:- Only Loyalty Benefits Applicab...
Applicable on triberrxe variant
Expiring on 1 May
View Offer

