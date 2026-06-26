In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Fronx, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue Price starts at Rs. 8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT, Maruti Suzuki Fronx Price starts at Rs. 6.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2L MT. Venue: 998 cc engine, 18.5 to 20.99 kmpl mileage. Fronx: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Venue vs Fronx Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Venue
|Fronx
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 8 Lakhs
|₹ 6.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.5 to 20.99 kmpl
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4