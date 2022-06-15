|Engine
|1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1196 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
|Engine Type
|1.2 Kappa
|G12B
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|72 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|113.8 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|98 Nm @ 3000 rpm
|Mileage (ARAI)
|17.52 kmpl
|16.11
|Driving Range
|789 Km
|644.4
|Drivertrain
|FWD
|-
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|No
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|Rear AC
|-
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|No
|Parking Assist
|No
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Cruise Control
|No
|-
|Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Keyless Start/Button Start
|No
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|-
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹8,49,525
|₹4,85,048
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹7,53,100
|₹4,30,000
|RTO
|₹54,186
|₹24,700
|Insurance
|₹41,739
|₹29,848
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹18,259
|₹10,425