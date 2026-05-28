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Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue Price starts at Rs. 8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT, Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual. Venue: 998 cc engine, 18.5 to 20.99 kmpl mileage. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Venue vs Brezza Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Venue Brezza
BrandHyundaiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 8 Lakhs₹ 7.4 Lakhs
Mileage18.5 to 20.99 kmpl19.96 to 21.09 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Transmission
Cylinders4-

Filters
Venue
Hyundai Venue
HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT
₹8 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual
₹7.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai Venue Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
Kappa 1.2-litre MPiK10C DiTC Smart Hybrid
Driving Range
812.25 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114.7 Nm @ 4200 rpm170 Nm @ 2000-3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.5 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm109 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC998 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
SteelNo
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springMacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil springTorsion Beam
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15215 / 60 R16
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
375 litres-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres48 litres
Ground Clearance
195 mm-
Length
3995 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2520 mm2500 mm
Height
1665 mm1685 mm
Width
1800 mm1790 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltYes
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Air Conditioner
ManualAutomatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed controlYes
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front ArmrestYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Tachometer
Digital-
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
TFT-
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesAverage fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
KeylessYes
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearYes
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Third Row Cup Holders
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
Halogen Projector-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming-
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Voice Command
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
ADAS
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphYes
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricYes
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearYes
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,08,8548,36,140
Ex-Showroom Price
7,99,9007,39,900
RTO
64,99360,793
Insurance
43,46134,947
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
19,53417,971
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

New Engine, better performanceVentilated front seatsUnderbody CNG tank

Cons

Small boot of 328LHard plastics used all over the cabinNo ADAS

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