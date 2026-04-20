In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Baleno, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue Price starts at Rs. 8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT, Maruti Suzuki Baleno Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma MT. Venue: 998 cc engine, 18.5 to 20.99 kmpl mileage. Baleno: 1197 cc engine, 22.35 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Venue vs Baleno Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Venue
|Baleno
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 8 Lakhs
|₹ 5.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.5 to 20.99 kmpl
|22.35 to 30.61 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4