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Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue Price starts at Rs. 8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT, Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price starts at Rs. 3.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std (O). Venue: 998 cc engine, 18.5 to 20.99 kmpl mileage. Alto K10: 998 cc engine, 24.39 to 33.85 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Venue vs Alto K10 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Venue Alto k10
BrandHyundaiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 8 Lakhs₹ 3.7 Lakhs
Mileage18.5 to 20.99 kmpl24.39 to 33.85 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Venue
Hyundai Venue
HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT
₹8 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Std (O)
₹3.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai Venue Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
Kappa 1.2-litre MPiK10C
Driving Range
812.25 km659 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114.7 Nm @ 4200 rpm91.1 Nm @ 3400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.5 kmpl24.39 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm68 bhp @ 5600 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15145 / 80 R13
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Manual
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springMac Pherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil springTorsion Beam with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15145 / 80 R13
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
375 litres214L
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres27 litres
Ground Clearance
195 mm-
Length
3995 mm3530 mm
Wheelbase
2520 mm2380 mm
Height
1665 mm1520 mm
Width
1800 mm1490 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Manual-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesNo
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed control-
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
TFTDigital
Average Speed
YesNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
YesNo
Clock
DigitalNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
KeylessNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
SilverBlack
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingNo
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inchNo
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Voice Command
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
ADAS
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested2 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatNo
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,08,8544,10,673
Ex-Showroom Price
7,99,9003,69,900
RTO
64,99318,296
Insurance
43,46121,977
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
19,5348,826
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Eager 1000cc petrol motorSeven-inch infotainment screenSolid resale value

Cons

Interior fit and finish still lacking in some regardsExterior style updates aren't very youthful

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