In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue Price starts at Rs. 8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT, Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price starts at Rs. 3.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std (O). Venue: 998 cc engine, 18.5 to 20.99 kmpl mileage. Alto K10: 998 cc engine, 24.39 to 33.85 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Venue vs Alto K10 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Venue
|Alto k10
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 8 Lakhs
|₹ 3.7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.5 to 20.99 kmpl
|24.39 to 33.85 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3