Venue
Hyundai Venue
E 1.2 Petrol
₹7.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
K2 Plus 6 STR
₹5.66 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
1.2 Kappa1.2 L mFALCON G80
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm82 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113.8 Nm @ 4000 rpm115 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
17.52 kmpl-
Driving Range
789 Km-
Drivertrain
FWD-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
--
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Parking Assist
No-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
No-
Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
Yes-
Keyless Start/Button Start
No-
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
11
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,49,5256,93,199
Ex-Showroom Price
7,53,1006,08,675
RTO
54,18647,437
Insurance
41,73928,313
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,25914,721
Expert Reviews
Verdict

2022 Hyundai Venue review in pics

