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Hyundai Venue vs Mahindra e2o-plus

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Venue and Mahindra e2o-plus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue Price starts at Rs. 8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT and Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4. Venue: 998 cc engine, 18.5 to 20.99 kmpl mileage. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Venue vs e2o-plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Venue E2o-plus
BrandHyundaiMahindra
Price₹ 8 Lakhs₹ 7.34 Lakhs
Range-110 km/charge
Mileage18.5 to 20.99 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-10.08 kwh
Engine Capacity998 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-6hrs @ 220V Hrs

Filters
Venue
Hyundai Venue
HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT
₹8 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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e2o-plus
Mahindra e2o-plus
e2o PLUS P4
₹7.34 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hyundai Venue Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
Kappa 1.2-litre MPiElectric Motor
Driving Range
812.25 km110 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114.7 Nm @ 4200 rpm70 Nm @ 1000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.5 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm25 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15165 / 60 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springMacPheerson Strut Type Independent Suspension With Coaxial Spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil springTwin Pivot Trailing Arm with Coaxial spring Damper
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15165 / 60 R14
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
375 litres135 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres-
Ground Clearance
195 mm170 mm
Length
3995 mm3590 mm
Wheelbase
2520 mm2258 mm
Height
1665 mm1585 mm
Width
1800 mm1575 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesNo
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed controlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 1 Trip
Tachometer
Digital-
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
TFTAnalogue
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
KeylessYes
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
SilverUnpainted
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
33
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited60000
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingNo
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch-
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Voice Command
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
ADAS
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,08,8549,93,155
Ex-Showroom Price
7,99,9008,81,425
RTO
64,99361,700
Insurance
43,46150,030
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
19,53421,346

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