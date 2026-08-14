In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue and Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue Price starts at Rs. 8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT, Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4. Venue: 998 cc engine, 18.5 to 20.99 kmpl mileage. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Venue vs Bolero Neo Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Venue
|Bolero neo plus
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 8 Lakhs
|₹ 11.41 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.5 to 20.99 kmpl
|14 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|2184 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|3