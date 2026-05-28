In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue and Mahindra Bolero, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue Price starts at Rs. 8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT, Mahindra Bolero Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B4. Venue: 998 cc engine, 18.5 to 20.99 kmpl mileage. Bolero: 1493 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Venue vs Bolero Comparison