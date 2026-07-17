hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsVenue vs Seltos

Hyundai Venue vs Kia Seltos

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue and Kia Seltos, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue Price starts at Rs. 8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT, Kia Seltos Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE. Venue: 998 cc engine, 18.5 to 20.99 kmpl mileage. Seltos: 1482 cc engine, 17.9 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Venue vs Seltos Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Venue Seltos
BrandHyundaiKia
Price₹ 8 Lakhs₹ 10.99 Lakhs
Mileage18.5 to 20.99 kmpl17.9 to 20.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1482 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Venue
Hyundai Venue
HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT
₹8 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Seltos
Kia Seltos
HTE
₹10.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Hyundai Venue Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Taillight
Grille
Steering Wheel
Front Right Side
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
Kappa 1.2-litre MPiSmartStream G1.5
Driving Range
812.25 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114.7 Nm @ 4200 rpm144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.5 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm113 bhp @ 6300-144 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil springCoupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15205 / 65 R16
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
375 litres447 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres47 litres
Ground Clearance
195 mm-
Length
3995 mm4460 mm
Wheelbase
2520 mm2690 mm
Height
1665 mm1635 mm
Width
1800 mm1830 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver
Air Conditioner
ManualManual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed controlSingle Zone with Fan speed control,
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower with Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
Digital-
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
TFTDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverSilver
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody-Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch10.25 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Voice Command
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
NoNo
ADAS
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatNo
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,08,85412,75,869
Ex-Showroom Price
7,99,90010,99,000
RTO
64,9931,21,900
Insurance
43,46154,469
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
19,53427,423

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

The Nissan Tekton Tekna+ goes up against the Kia Seltos GTX(O) with a lower price and a strong safety list.
Nissan Tekton Tekna+ vs Kia Seltos GTX (O): Which top-spec SUV offers more?
17 Jul 2026
The Seltos was already pretty well equipped and now with new features, the case for buying the Seltos becomes even stronger.
Kia Seltos GTX(O), X-Line(O) launched in India with upgraded ADAS, HUD and connected tech
1 Jul 2026
Hyundai follows Maruti Suzuki to announce a price hike, effective from June 2026.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, i20, Exter, Venue, Creta to be costlier by up to 12,800 from June 1
28 May 2026
Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Venue are two of the most popular SUVs in the Indian passenger vehicle market.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Monthly EMI comparison
12 Aug 2026
The Hyundai Venue Knight Edition only gets cosmetic upgrades over the standard model.
Hyundai Venue Knight Edition in mind? Variant-wise price and features explained
22 Apr 2026
The 2026 Kia Seltos has been unveiled in India ahead of a January 2 launch date
If I were buying the Kia Seltos, this is the variant I would choose
6 Jul 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The Hyundai Tucson unit used for Bharat NCAP crash test was the Signature petrol variant of the model, one of the entry-level versions. The SUV aced the crash test by scoring five-star rating in both adult and child occupant protection tests.
Watch Hyundai Tucson crash test video at Bharat NCAP. Five-star safety rating for the Korean SUV
28 Nov 2024
Kia Syros SUV will be positioned between the flagship models Sonet and Seltos. Bookings for the Syros will start in January and the full price list will be announced after that.
Watch: Kia Syros SUV breaks cover, price launch in January
20 Dec 2024
Kia Syros SUV has been launched in India as a model which is positioned between the Sonet and Seltos SUV and offer best of both the sub-compact and compact SUVs. Equipped with both petrol and diesel engine options, the Syros also promises to impress with its drive dynamics.
Kia Syros first drive review: Quirky, tallboy, unconventional SUV promises to offer best of Sonet, Seltos
28 Jan 2025
The Hyundai Creta Electric will make its global debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The electric SUV promises to offer up to 473 kms of range in a single charge.
Hyundai Creta EV unveiled. What to expect? Launch timeline, range, battery, charging explained
3 Jan 2025
Hyundai Motor will officially launch the Creta EV on January 17 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. This is the first ICE model from the Korean auto giant to get electric power in India.
Hyundai Creta EV review: Can electric power boost popularity of India's best-selling SUV?
16 Jan 2025
The Kia EV9 GT gets a new driver-selectable Electronically Controlled Suspension that brings multiple modes with individual settings for shock damping, steering and brake feel.
Kia EV9 GT 2025 breaks cover. More powerful than India-spec EV9: First look
23 Nov 2024
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers