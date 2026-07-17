In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue and Kia Seltos, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue Price starts at Rs. 8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT, Kia Seltos Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE. Venue: 998 cc engine, 18.5 to 20.99 kmpl mileage. Seltos: 1482 cc engine, 17.9 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Venue vs Seltos Comparison