Tucson [2022-2025] vs T-Roc Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tucson [2022-2025] T-roc Brand Hyundai Volkswagen Price ₹ 29.27 Lakhs ₹ 21.35 Lakhs Mileage 12.95 to 15.38 kmpl 17.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1997 cc 1498 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] and Volkswagen T-Roc, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 29.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Platinum 2.0 AT Petrol, Volkswagen T-Roc Price starts at Rs. 21.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 1.5 TSI. Tucson [2022-2025]: 1997 cc engine, 12.95 to 15.38 kmpl mileage. T-Roc: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.